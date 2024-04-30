ADVERTISEMENT

Zambian diplomat visits Andhra Pradesh Information Commission

April 30, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sumali Nsenduluka Godfridah, former minister of Zambia, with the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission members at Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Sumali Nsenduluka Godfridah, a former minister in the Ministry of National Government and Religious Affairs, Human Rights Commissioner and Anti-Corruption Commissioner of Zambia visited Andhra Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) at Mangalagiri on April 29 (Monday).

State Information Commissioners P. Samuel Jonathan, Ilapuram Raja, and Chavali Sunil welcomed her and explained the implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. Stating that India and Zambia shared strong cultural and trade relations over many years, Ms. Godfridah said that both countries have emerged as vibrant democracies.

On a private visit to the State, the Zambian diplomat visited several State-run schools and hospitals and appreciated the reforms made by the State government in education, health and women empowerment and upliftment of the most vulnerable sections of society.

