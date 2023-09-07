ADVERTISEMENT

YVU Vice Chancellor hails LIC

September 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KADAPA

‘67th Insurance Week’ ends at Kadapa divisional office

The Hindu Bureau

Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Chinta Sudhakar plants a sapling at the LIC office in Kadapa on Thursday, marking the closing ceremony of ‘Insurance Week’.

Yogi Vemana University Vice Chancellor Chinta Sudhakar hailed the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a Fortune 500 global company.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘67th Insurance Week’ observed at the Kadapa divisional office here on Thursday, Sudhakar appreciated the corporation for retaining its corporate outlook, which has earned it several national awards; and its commitment toward social obligations. As part of the ceremony, he also planted a sapling on the Kadapa office premises.

Referring to its presence in India and fourteen other countries, Senior Divisional Manager K. Giridhar said LIC had reached out to the youth by extensively using technological platforms. Marketing Manager Syam Sundar Rao reviewed the week-long activities. Manager (Sales) A. Srinivas welcomed the gathering, while Employees’ Union Leader A. Raghunatha Reddy proposed a vote of thanks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US