YVU Vice Chancellor hails LIC

September 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KADAPA

Yogi Vemana University Vice Chancellor Chinta Sudhakar hailed the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a Fortune 500 global company.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘67th Insurance Week’ observed at the Kadapa divisional office here on Thursday, Sudhakar appreciated the corporation for retaining its corporate outlook, which has earned it several national awards; and its commitment toward social obligations. As part of the ceremony, he also planted a sapling on the Kadapa office premises.

Referring to its presence in India and fourteen other countries, Senior Divisional Manager K. Giridhar said LIC had reached out to the youth by extensively using technological platforms. Marketing Manager Syam Sundar Rao reviewed the week-long activities. Manager (Sales) A. Srinivas welcomed the gathering, while Employees’ Union Leader A. Raghunatha Reddy proposed a vote of thanks.