YVU Kadapa to host Andhra Pradesh History Congress from Jan. 7

January 05, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KADAPA

Historians and researchers will dwell upon diverse aspects of history and culture at the 45 th annual session of Andhra Pradesh History Congress scheduled to be held at Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa on January 7 and 8.

The event is being hosted by the varsity’s Department of History and Archaeology, wherein 250 historians and researchers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States take part.

A commemorative souvenir will be released on the occasion, marking the completion of a mega project on comprehensive history of Andhra and Telangana from pre-historic period onwards till recent times.

The project was initiated in 1998 by the APHC at its session in the University of Hyderabad, Vakulabharanam Ramakrishna, the General Editor of the project and former head, Department of History, University of Hyderabad, told The Hindu.

Nine volumes covering various aspects of history and culture of Andhra Pradesh, before its division in 2014, have been brought out as part of the project. “The souvenir to be released in Kadapa is not only commemorative of the unique project, but also serves as a ready reference book to know all the contents of the nine volumes,” Prof. Ramakrishna said.

APHC General Secretary B.R. Prasad Reddy said about 200 research papers would be presented by scholars covering political, social, economic, cultural history of ancient, medieval, modern and contemporary periods under different sections. The general president of the session will be D. Kirankranth Choudary.