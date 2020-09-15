YV takes up demonetised notes issue with Nirmala Sitharaman

He also urges her to waive GST of ₹23.78 crore levied on TTD

Burdened with the demonetised notes deposited in the ‘Srivari hundi’, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has renewed its appeal to the Central government to permit it to deposit the notes with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), or any other bank stipulated by it.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday, said that the TTD had received 1.8 lakh notes in the denomination of ₹1,000 and 6.34 lakh notes in the denomination of ₹500 in the form of offerings into the ‘hundi’.

He said the TTD could not prevent the people from offering the demonetised notes as it involved their “religious sentiments.”

Digital transactions

Mr. Subba Reddy also said that the TTD had been writing to the Centre on the issue since 2017. He further said that the TTD had started promoting digital transactions in a big way in the wake of demonetisation. Converting these notes would help the temple management take up socially relevant programmes in a big way, he explained the Union Minister.

Similarly, he sought waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of ₹23.78 crore levied on the TTD for employing personnel from the Special Protection Force (SPF) from April 1, 2014, to June 30, 2020, for enhancing the security at the temple.