Y.V. Subba Reddy reappointed TTD Chairman

TIRUPATI

08 August 2021 19:57 IST

The State government has reconstituted the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board and has once again appointed Y.V. Subba Reddy as its Chairman. The other members would be appointed shortly, according to Principal Secretary G. Vani Mohan.

In the G.O. Ms. No.213 issued by the Revenue (Endowments) Department on Sunday, the government announced the appointment in tune with the relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

The renomination comes as no surprise as Mr. Subba Reddy, who is the uncle of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was very much expected to get a successive second term after his two-year tenure came to an end on June 22.

