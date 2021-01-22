YV donates ₹10 lakh for Ayodhya temple

TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has donated ₹10 lakh from his personal funds for the construction of the Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

He handed over the cheque for the amount to VHP national president Milind Parande and other RSS functionaries at his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday.

Dubbing it a historic occasion, Mr. Reddy expressed delight at getting the opportunity to get associated with the prestigious project.

On the TTD’s contribution to the cause, he offered to discuss the same in the forthcoming board meeting.

VHP Kshetra Secretary Kesava Hegde, State vice-president P.V.S. Naidu, and RSS representatives Srinivasa Raju and Durga Prasad were present.