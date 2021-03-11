Yuvatha-Haritha: students join the mission and plant saplings

Those who grow plants share an emotional bond with city, says MP

Thousands of students have joined the mission of ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’, by planting saplings across Rajamahendravaram and adopting them for conservation.

Last week, the programme was initiated by Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat and launched by Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal and it was drawing the attention of students to improve green cover in the city.

A few days ago, around 1,500 students of Rajamahendri Degree College joined the mission in the presence of Tridandi China Jeeyar Swamy and planted saplings with a commitment to protect them.

Green challenge

“The mission is gaining momentum as thousands of students are realising the need of improving green cover in the city. Until now, the students and some academic institutions have joined it. A green challenge is open for people from other walks of public life in the city to be part of the mission,” said Mr. Bharat.

“Those who plant saplings and raise them will share an emotional bond with the city forever as they could always cherish their small act in future. The mission also develops a bond between the city and the citizens,” observed Mr. Bharat, who appealed to the fellow public representatives to accept the ‘green challenge’ of planting saplings in their areas. Names and details of students or academic institutions will be displayed at the plants. The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation supports the mission by providing water for the conservation of the saplings.

“My fellow MPs have been briefed about the mission. In coming weeks, the mission will be intensified by throwing the challenge to plant a sapling in the city to people,” added Mr. Bharat.

The civic body has identified the places and roads that are thrown open for planting the saplings as part of the mission in the city and public sector units such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation have extended their support for the mission as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.