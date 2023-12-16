Yuvagalam padayatra will be a game changer in A.P. politics: TDP

December 16, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Telugu Desam Party’s Parvatipuram constituency in-charge Bonela Vijaya Chandra on December 16 has said that the Yuvagalama padayatra of TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will be a game changer in AP politics as youngsters are solidly behind the TDP, in the absence of livelihood and job opportunities under the YSRCP regime.

He said that over 5000 party activists and unemployed youth from Parvatipuram would participate in Yuvagalam which will be concluded near Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district on December 20.

Several Jana Sena Party leaders including Vangala Dalinaidu, G.V. Ramana Rao, and others joined TDP in the presence of Mr. Vijayachandra.

Speaking to the media in Parvatipuram, he said that TDP’s promise of creating 20 lakh jobs and ₹3000 financial assistance for unemployed youth had caught the attention of every youngster in the State.

“Mr. Lokesh could instill confidence among the college students and unemployed youth during his interaction with them during Yuvagalam, which covered many districts in the last 11 months.

TDP’s vision and its development plan would ensure a bright future for the youngsters in the State. That is why, over one lakh youngsters from the North Andhra region are expected to participate in the Bhogapuram meeting,” said Mr. Vijaya Chandra.“