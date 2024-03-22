‘Yuva Sangam’ promotes cultural bonhomie between Andhra Pradesh and Tripura students

March 22, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Students from Andhra Pradesh had a cultural bonhomie with their peers from Tripura during the fourth phase of ‘Yuva Sangam’ that concluded on the National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus at Agartala on March 22 (Friday).

The event was organised as part of the Central government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative to enable cultural exchange and promote friendship between the youth of diverse regional and cultural backgrounds.

Tirupati-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) acted as the nodal agency for hosting the student delegation from Tripura, while the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala reciprocated the same with a 50-member student contingent from Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concept is to introduce and promote 5Ps— Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (tradition), Pragati (development), Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect) and Prodyogik (technology)—of a region.

The Tripura contingent was taken to the ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR), National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL Gadanki), Sri City industrial zone, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT,Tirupati). Similarly, on the traditional front, the students were also taken to Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, archeologically-significant Gudimallam temple, the ethnic fabric Kalamkari making centre and SOS village.

The IISER campus extended hospitality to the students, while its Director Santanu Bhattacharya gave them a warm reception. They also interacted with District Collector G. Lakshmisha, who highlighted the unique features of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh delegation, which is on a tour to Tripura, visited the ONGC unit, India-Bangladesh border and the Ujjayanta Palace, besides interacting with the Governor of Tripura.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.