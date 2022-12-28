Yuva Galam: TDP’s Nara Lokesh to embark on 4,000-km padayatra from Kuppam on January 27, 2023

December 28, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh will embark on a padayatra from January 27, 2023.

Christened as ‘Yuva Galam’, the mass contact campaign will start from Kuppam and cover a distance of 4,000 km and will continue for 400 days, announced the party’s State president K. Atchannaidu at a press conference on December 28 (Wednesday).

“It is a campaign to mobilise the youth of Andhra Pradesh to participate in setting the agenda of the State and raise their voice to express their opinions,” he said, while releasing a poster of the padayatra.

He said the objective of the yatra was to mobilise the youth to become part of the exercise ‘to right all the wrongs done’ during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule in the State. He said due to the curse of unemployment, as industries closed shop and moved to other States, the youth was forced to migrate of the State in search of jobs.

He said that there were around 1.5 crore unemployed population in the State and urged the youth to unite and fight against the ‘anti-people policies’ of the State government.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the success of programmes such as ‘Badude-Badudu’,designed to highlight the plight of the common man due to price rise and the ongoing ‘Idhem Kharma Rashtraniki’ that successfully drew people’s attention to the ‘mindless violence and anarchy’ unleashed in the State during the YSRCP rule, spurred them to think of the padayatra with Mr. Lokesh in the forefront.

He said that the two campaigns had encouraged people from all sections to approach the TDP leaders wherever they visited and poured out their woes. “We want to create a platform for the youth so that they can voice their concerns and become part of the solution to the problems in the State,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

‘Yuva Galam’ is a mass-outreach programme by Nara Lokesh to sensitise the youth and encourage them to join the TDP leader who would be walking through 100 Assembly constituencies across the State,” he said. People interested in participating in the padayatra can either give a missed call to 9686296862 or sign up on https://yuvagalam.com/

TDP Polit Bureau members Nakka Ananda Babu, Kalva Srinivasulu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and other party leaders were present.