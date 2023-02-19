‘Yuva Galam’ put on hold after Taraka Ratna’s demise

February 19, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Yuva Galam’, the State-wide walkathon undertaken by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh has been temporarily put on hold, due to the demise of Mr. Lokesh’s cousin and actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

The padayatra, which entered Srikalahasti on Friday, was halted on Saturday, in view of Sivaratri festival to avoid causing inconvenience to the devotees to the temple town. With Taraka Ratna’s demise, the TDP decided to put the padayatra on hold for two or three more days.

Mr. Lokesh is expected to resume his padayatra after participating in the funeral of his cousin in Hyderabad.

Taraka Ratna suddenly collapsed during the launch of the ‘Yuva Galam’ in Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district.