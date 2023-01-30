Yuva Galam is to highlight injustice meted out to unemployed youth, says former TDP MLA

January 30, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Vizianagaram Meesala Geeta on Sunday demanded that the State police department provide all necessary permissions and adequate security to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who is on a 4,000 km-long padayatra from Kuppam of Chittoor district.

In a press release, she said that temporary permissions and restrictions indicated that YSRCP government was worried about the growing popularity of Mr. Lokesh, who had become a youth icon in the State.

“Yuva Galam padayatra will highlight the injustice meted out to the youngsters who are not able to get jobs either in government or private sector, thanks to the skewed policies of the government. In the absence of development, they are unable to find employment anywhere in the State. The aim of the yatra is to highlight this and many other key aspects,” she said and reiterated her demand that permissions be given immediately for the padayatra.