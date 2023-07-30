HamberMenu
YSRUHS invites applications for admission into B.Sc Nursing course

Candidates have to submit the online application form and upload scanned original certificates for verification by the university before 4 p.m. on August 17 on ugnursing.ysruhs.com

July 30, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission into the four-year B.Sc Nursing courses under the Competent Authority Quota (CAQ) in government nursing colleges and private unaided nursing colleges.

A notification has been issued on Saturday, asking the candidates to submit the online application form and upload scanned original certificates for verification by the university before 4 p.m. on August 17 on ugnursing.ysruhs.com.

The admission is based on the ranks secured by the candidate in the APEAPCET 2023. While the qualifying criteria is 50th percentile, the cut-off rank for general category candidates is 35,682.

Similarly, for SC, ST and BC candidates and persons with disabilities, the qualifying criteria is 40th percentile and the cut-off rank is 42,820. For general category candidates with disabilities qualifying criteria is 45th percentile and the cut-off rank is 38,058. Candidates can visit drysr.uhsap.in or dial 897878501, 7997710168 or 9391805238 for further details.

