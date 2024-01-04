ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Telangana party leader Sharmila joins Congress

January 04, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Sharmila also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Indian National Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, joins the Congress party, in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at in New Delhi on January 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Founder of YSR Telangana PartyY.S. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress here on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Ms. Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and the other senior leaders. She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Ms. Sharmila has joined the Congress after months of speculation in the run up to the Telangana assembly elections and it is widely expected that she will be given an important role in the party. She has had long standing feud with her brother and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

“Today, I am very happy to be merging YSR Telangana party into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana Party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today onwards,” she said addressing the media. 

‘Largest secular party’

Congress party, she added remains the “largest secular party of our country” and “it has always upheld the true culture of India and built foundations of our nation.” 

Ahead of the assembly elections Ms. Sharmila had declared that her party would contest on all the 119 seats. But later she backed out, supporting the Congress instead.  

