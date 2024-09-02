ADVERTISEMENT

YSR’s dreams remain unrealised, laments Sharmila on his 15th death anniversary

Published - September 02, 2024 08:55 pm IST - KADAPA

While paying tributes at the YSR Samadhi at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, she says that development in the State came to a standstill following his demise

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy offering prayers at the ‘Samadhi’ of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy stated that the dreams of her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy remain unfulfilled even fifteen years after his tragic demise.

Accompanied by her mother Y.S. Vijayamma, Ms. Reddy paid tributes at the YSR Samadhi at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Monday, marking his fifteenth death anniversary. Speaking to the media later, she pointed out that YSR’s vision for a developed Andhra Pradesh remained unrealised and accused the successive regimes for neglecting the State’s development.

“The YSR regime saw equal priority to development and welfare schemes, however, after his demise and the State’s bifurcation, development came to a standstill. There is none to demand the promised Special Category Status (SCS) or the Kadapa steel plant. The fast-tracking of irrigation projects under ‘Jalayagnam’ was also shelved,” she lamented.

Ms. Reddy blamed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to meet the people’s aspirations. Reacting to the flood situation in Vijayawada, she called it the State government’s failure to assess the impending calamity, despite the technical solutions on hand.

