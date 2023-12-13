ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP’s vindictive politics has peaked in recent months, alleges Naidu

December 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Foisting false cases and intimidation tactics of the YSRCP cannot deter the TDP leaders, says N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) got the TDP leaders in Kuppam constituency implicated in false cases and physically attacked them to intimidate them, adding that such tactics would not deter them.

“The vindictive politics of YSRCP has taken a toll on the peace in Kuppam constituency. The underlying objective of the YSRCP is to demoralise him and defeat the TDP in the 2024 elections by hook or crook,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the TDP leaders from his home consituency of Kuppam at the party office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu said that he had been an MLA from Kuppam for the last 35 years, but never saw such “anarchy which peaked in the recent months with his illegal arrest”. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am steadfast in the fight against the YSRCP which did great harm to the State in the last four and a half years,” he said and thanked all those who stood by him during the crisis. 

TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth, former MLC G. Srinivasulu, P.S. Munirathnam, Dr. Suresh and other leaders from Kuppam interacted with Mr. Naidu. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US