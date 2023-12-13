GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP’s vindictive politics has peaked in recent months, alleges Naidu

December 13, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Foisting false cases and intimidation tactics of the YSRCP cannot deter the TDP leaders, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Foisting false cases and intimidation tactics of the YSRCP cannot deter the TDP leaders, says N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) got the TDP leaders in Kuppam constituency implicated in false cases and physically attacked them to intimidate them, adding that such tactics would not deter them.

“The vindictive politics of YSRCP has taken a toll on the peace in Kuppam constituency. The underlying objective of the YSRCP is to demoralise him and defeat the TDP in the 2024 elections by hook or crook,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the TDP leaders from his home consituency of Kuppam at the party office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Mr. Naidu said that he had been an MLA from Kuppam for the last 35 years, but never saw such “anarchy which peaked in the recent months with his illegal arrest”. 

“I am steadfast in the fight against the YSRCP which did great harm to the State in the last four and a half years,” he said and thanked all those who stood by him during the crisis. 

TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth, former MLC G. Srinivasulu, P.S. Munirathnam, Dr. Suresh and other leaders from Kuppam interacted with Mr. Naidu. 

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

