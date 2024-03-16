GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP’s Vanga Geetha to cross swords with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency

An alumna of University of Nagpur, the advocate-turned-politician had been elected on PRP ticket from the constituency, and was Rajya Sabha member before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kakinada on YSRCP ticket in 2019

March 16, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Vanga Geetha says she is ‘siddham’ for the battle in Pithapuram, no matter who is the opponent.

Vanga Geetha says she is 'siddham' for the battle in Pithapuram, no matter who is the opponent.

It is official. Kakinada YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) Member of Parliament Vanga Geetha will be contesting against Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections in Kakinada district.

The name of Ms. Geetha, who is also in-charge of the constituency, was announced on Saturday.

Ms. Geetha, an alumna of University of Nagpur, was an advocate-turned-politician. She had risen to become the Rajya Sabha member before being elected to the Kakinada Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

A native of Pithapuram, Ms. Geetha had joined the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) floated by Chiranjeevi, actor and brother of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, and was elected MLA of the constituency.

“I am ‘siddham’ (ready) for the battle in Pithapuram, no matter who is the opponent. The locals are with the YSRCP,” Ms. Geetha, a prominent Kapu leader in the Godavari region, said during an interaction with the media on March 15.

With the ruling party releasing the list of contestants, it became clear that Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham was not being fielded.

Meanwhile, TDP in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma extended his full support and vowed to work for the victory of Mr. Pawan Kalyan after TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu assured him of due recognition if the alliance was voted to power.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Jana Sena Party / Telugu Desam Party

