YSRCP’s strength remains intact in S. Kota constituency, says MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao

March 05, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Srungavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, said that the ruling party’s strength and people’s support remained intact in spite of a few leaders leaving the party.

Along with former MLA Sobha Hymavathi, he addressed the press conference in S. Kota in the backdrop of YSRCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju’s wife Sudharaju and others joining TDP, in Vijayawada on Monday. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the party had provided many opportunities for the local leaders, who could become legislators, ZPTC, MPTC members by contesting the elections on the YSRCP symbol.

“We understand that a few leaders with vested interests, polluted the minds of a couple of sarpanches and others. YSRCP has the support of almost all ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches in all mandals. The leaders who left the party will certainly repent for their deed after the elections, in which YSRCP would emerge victorious in S. Kota and other constituencies across the State,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The local public representatives Gorle Ravikumar, G. Sarayu, M. Jaggubabu, M. Apparao, G. Shiva and others were present during the media conference.