YSRCP’s ‘social justice tsunami’ will wash away opposition parties: Thammineni Seetharam

Assembly Speaker predicts rout of TDP for ‘ignoring’ the rights of the weaker sections

Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has said the Opposition parties will be washed away in the “social justice tsunami” of the YSR Congress Party government.

Mr. Seetharam was speaking at a meeting organised as a part of the bus yatra undertaken to highlight the social justice initiatives of the YSRCP government, at Gajuwaka, near here, on Friday.

Wondering what was wrong in naming Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Seetharam sought to know whether the opposition parties were opposing or supporting the government’s decision.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had once questioned whether any person would like to be born as a dalit, the Speaker said, and wondered whether Mr. Naidu could be called a leader.

He said the YSRCP government was implementing welfare schemes for all eligible persons, setting aside differences of caste, community and political affiliations.

“Everyone is talking about Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s re-election as Chief Minister,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said on the day of taking oath that he would eliminate corruption and poverty in the State. He is doing justice to all sections. The Opposition is creating all sorts of disturbances when the government is ensuring social justice. The benefits under various schemes are being disbursed directly to the beneficiaries,” Mr. Seetharam said.

The Chief Minister had allocated 70% of the posts in the Cabinet to those from the weaker sections, he added.

Predicting the rout of the TDP for ignoring the rights of the weaker sections, Mr. Seetharam said the opposition party had made several promises in its manifesto before the 2014 elections but failed to implement any of them after getting elected.

Cautioning the people that Mr. Naidu might approach them by “wearing a new mask” to deceive them once again. Mr. Seetharam said a vote for the YSRCP would be a vote for social justice.

Ministers belonging to the SC/ST/BC communities who participated in the yatra extolled Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “honouring them with positions of power.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj B. Muthyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Welfare Amjad Bhasha, and Health Minister V. Rajani were among those who spoke.