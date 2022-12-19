YSRCP’s review meet in Kadiri turns free-for-all with cadres flinging chairs at each other

December 19, 2022 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

Review of six constituencies in Sri Sathya Sai district concludes

Ramesh Susarla

The constituency review meeting of the YSRCP in progress in Kadiri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

It was a free-for-all at the YSR Congress Party’s Kadiri constituency review meeting held by regional coordinator and Minister for Power and Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, with some cadres climbing on to the dais and some of them flinging plastic chairs at each other on Sunday evening.

Outside, in the town, some party workers tore the flex banners put up by MLA P. Sidda Reddy, replacing them with that of their own leaders’ banners, which led to a tussle among the cadres. The district police kept a strict vigil on the groups of party workers on the streets by deploying a large number of police personnel at Puttaparthi and Kadiri where the constituency-level reviews were held in the pre-lunch and post-lunch sessions on Sunday.

Mr. Sidda Reddy, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, district party president M. Sankaranarayana, constituency observer Kondaveeti Nagabhushanam, ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma and MLC candidate Vennapusa Ravindra Reddy participated in the programme.

During the meeting, the Minister said that lack of discipline would be dealt with stringently by the party. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the inclusive brand of politics being pursued by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure that he becomes Chief Minister once again, and called upon party cadres to work dedicatedly by involving everyone in the party for achieving the goal.

Taking a dig at TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy questioned what he had done in his 14-year rule as Chief Minister. “The Aarogyasri scheme, introduced by the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, and the Navaratnas introduced by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, have become model schemes for the rest of the country to emulate,” he said.

In his review of Puttaparthi constituency, MLA Duddukunta Sridhar Reddy was present when cadres expressed happiness over the implementation of the welfare schemes.

