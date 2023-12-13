YSRCP’s reshuffle of Assembly constituency in-charges meant to achieve better election results in Andhra Pradesh, says Sajjala 

December 13, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the reshuffle of party in-charges in Assembly constituencies was a calculated move based on surveys intended to achieve better results in the 2024 elections and insisted that the discontent that was brewing would soon be a thing of the past.

He pointed out that the party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that the services of candidates who might be left out in the race for tickets for the 2024 elections would be utilised in a different manner.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party would talk to the disgruntled leaders who were removed from the in-charge positions, while observing that it was natural to be upset with being sidelined. He claimed that the YSRCP was quite strong in all constituencies with a solid vote bank and said the TDP should not be elated on hearing an odd voice of dissent (from YSRCP). Mr. Jagan had been friendly with the party’s rank and file and no one would raise the banner of revolt. YSRCP was geared up to face elections whenever they might be held but desired that the mandate given to it should last till April notwithstanding the provocations by TDP and Jana Sena Party, who still lack clarity on how to carry their opportunistic alliance forward, he said.

Sharmila’s entry

Asked whether Y.S. Sharmila would reach out to the people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) in support of the Congress party, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he believed that she would confine herself to Telangana and might not really enter Andhra Pradesh politics.