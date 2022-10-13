YSRCP’s proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh not valid as the issue is in Supreme Court, says TDP

No development will take place by merely shifting the capital from Amaravati to Vizag, says TDP

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
October 13, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) intensified their attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of a massive rally proposed by the ruling party in Visakhapatnam from October 15 to 17 to press for the establishment of the Executive capital of the State in the coastal city.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish, former MLAs K.A. Naidu, Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, and Vizianagaram TDP president Kimidi Nagarjuna said that the YSRCP had no moral right to talk about establishing three capitals after having already agreed in the Legislative Assembly to the establishment of the State capital in Amaravati.

“The YSRCP government completely ignored the development of North Andhra region. It has failed to stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. No new projects have come in the region. No development will take place with the mere shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagadish, who is an advocate by profession, said that the issue of three capitals was in the Supreme Court and any decision taken by the government would not be legally valid until the court had pronounced its judgment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the people of the region are concerned only with development of the city and are not interested in whether or not it is made a capital city. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were planning to loot the natural wealth of North Andhra region by proposing Visakhapatnam as the capital. He said that grabbing of Daspalla lands indicated the motives of the YSRCP government behind proposing Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app