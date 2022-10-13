YSRCP’s proposal of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh not valid as the issue is in Supreme Court, says TDP

Former Minister Kondru Murali Mohan addressing a press conference in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) intensified their attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) ahead of a massive rally proposed by the ruling party in Visakhapatnam from October 15 to 17 to press for the establishment of the Executive capital of the State in the coastal city.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan, former MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadish, former MLAs K.A. Naidu, Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, and Vizianagaram TDP president Kimidi Nagarjuna said that the YSRCP had no moral right to talk about establishing three capitals after having already agreed in the Legislative Assembly to the establishment of the State capital in Amaravati.

“The YSRCP government completely ignored the development of North Andhra region. It has failed to stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. No new projects have come in the region. No development will take place with the mere shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

Mr. Jagadish, who is an advocate by profession, said that the issue of three capitals was in the Supreme Court and any decision taken by the government would not be legally valid until the court had pronounced its judgment.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that the people of the region are concerned only with development of the city and are not interested in whether or not it is made a capital city. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were planning to loot the natural wealth of North Andhra region by proposing Visakhapatnam as the capital. He said that grabbing of Daspalla lands indicated the motives of the YSRCP government behind proposing Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital of the State.