YSRCP’s objection on ‘red towel’ unfortunate, says JSP general secretary

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu on Tuesday stated that the objection by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on the entry of JSP supporters into the polling booths with red towel was ‘unfortunate’. On May 13, Pithapuram YSRCP contestant Vanga Geetha had raised an objection against allowing voters wearing red towel on their shoulders from entering the polling booth.

In Pithapuram town, a voter was sent out of the polling booth for wearing a red towel upon the objection raised by Ms. Geetha. Ms. Geetha is in the fray against JSP supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a press conference, here on Tuesday, Mr. Nagababu said, “JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan wears the red towel as a mark of respect towards the common man, who normally wears it in everyday life. However, the red towel has no association with the Jana Sena political party. The objection by Ms. Geetha on wearing the red towel is unfortunate.” Mr. Nagababu thanked the Pithapuram voters for registering a record polling.

