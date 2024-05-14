GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP’s objection on ‘red towel’ unfortunate, says JSP general secretary

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP general secretary K. Nagababu at a press conference in Pithapuram of Kakinada district on Tuesday.

JSP general secretary K. Nagababu at a press conference in Pithapuram of Kakinada district on Tuesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu on Tuesday stated that the objection by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on the entry of JSP supporters into the polling booths with red towel was ‘unfortunate’. On May 13, Pithapuram YSRCP contestant Vanga Geetha had raised an objection against allowing voters wearing red towel on their shoulders from entering the polling booth.  

In Pithapuram town, a voter was sent out of the polling booth for wearing a red towel upon the objection raised by Ms. Geetha. Ms. Geetha is in the fray against JSP supremo K. Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a press conference, here on Tuesday, Mr. Nagababu said, “JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan wears the red towel as a mark of respect towards the common man, who normally wears it in everyday life. However, the red towel has no association with the Jana Sena political party. The objection by Ms. Geetha on wearing the red towel is unfortunate.” Mr. Nagababu thanked the Pithapuram voters for registering a record polling.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.