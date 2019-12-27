YSRCP’s double standards on CAA exposed, says BJP

BJP national vice-president and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday flayed the YSRCP for its “double standards” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“The YSRCP MPs had voted in favour of it in Parliament. And now the party is opposing the same,” Mr. Chouhan said while addressing the party cadres from the Rayalaseema districts on Friday.

The cadres were participating in a pro-CAA rally that was taken out from the S.V. Arts College grounds to the Four Pillar Mandapam in Tirupati.

Stating that it was unfair on the part of the YSRCP to oppose the CAA, Mr. Chouhan said that though Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy opposed the national security measures brought in by the NDA government, the people were in favour of them.

The decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would only reflect the strategic ideologies in the interest of national security, Mr. Chouhan said, and added that all those opposing the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should come forward to support them keeping in view the nation’s security.

The Congress party was deliberately raking up the issue over CAA, he said, and advised its president Sonia Gandhi to drop all political plans to oppose the Act.