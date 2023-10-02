ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP's defeat in next year's Andhra Pradesh polls foregone conclusion, says Pawan Kalyan

October 02, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Machilipatnam

He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party would not win more than 15 seats.

PTI

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan addressing a public meeting as part of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra at Avanigadda in Krishna district on Sunday. Photo Arrangement

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that his party along with the Telugu Desam Party will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

The defeat of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls is a foregone conclusion, he claimed at a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district.

He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party would not win more than 15 seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Jana Sena Party chief said the state government has failed to conduct exams for the recruitment of teachers.

Mr. Kalyan, however, asserted that he was not desperate for power but wanted to work for the betterment of people and a good future for the state.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US