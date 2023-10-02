YSRCP's defeat in next year's Andhra Pradesh polls foregone conclusion, says Pawan Kalyan

October 02, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Machilipatnam

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that his party along with the Telugu Desam Party will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh.

The defeat of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls is a foregone conclusion, he claimed at a public meeting at Avanigadda in Krishna district.

He also claimed that the YSR Congress Party would not win more than 15 seats.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Jana Sena Party chief said the state government has failed to conduct exams for the recruitment of teachers.

Mr. Kalyan, however, asserted that he was not desperate for power but wanted to work for the betterment of people and a good future for the state.