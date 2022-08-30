YSRCP’s cadres should be wary of TDP’s tactics, says Sajjala

August 30, 2022

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said all those in the party except its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were activists and they should tactfully counter the “vicious propaganda” unleashed by the TDP under the leadership of N. Chandrababu Naidu. In a meeting of the members of the YSRCP’s social media on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Naidu was trying all the tricks in the trade to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and the YSRCP. The party cadres should leave no stone unturned to expose the lies being spread by Mr. Naidu and his team out of desperation. They must respect the Constitutional bodies and not fall into the TDP’s trap, he said. Earlier, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy announced the appointment of conveners and co-convener of the district-level social media committees.



