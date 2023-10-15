ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP’s attitude to Chandrababu’s health inhuman: Pawan Kalyan 

October 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pawan Kalyan said Chandrababu Naidu’s family was concerned for his well-being as he had been in jail for the last 35 days but the YSRCP leaders were ridiculing his plight

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan addressing the media. File | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said that the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) attitude to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s health was inhuman and sought courts’ intervention in the matter. 

ALSO READ
Shift Naidu to hospital for better treatment: Yanamala

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Naidu’s family was concerned for his well-being as he had been in jail for the last 35 days but the YSRCP leaders were ridiculing his plight besides making a mockery of his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh. 

The government must ensure that Mr. Naidu was taken care of properly keeping in view the health issues faced by him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Government advisors and officials of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services were making comments that were in bad taste. Mr. Naidu’s health was the government’s responsibility, it should see nothing happens to him, Mr. Kalyan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US