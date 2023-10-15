YSRCP’s attitude to Chandrababu’s health inhuman: Pawan Kalyan 

October 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said that the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) attitude to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s health was inhuman and sought courts’ intervention in the matter.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Naidu’s family was concerned for his well-being as he had been in jail for the last 35 days but the YSRCP leaders were ridiculing his plight besides making a mockery of his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh.

The government must ensure that Mr. Naidu was taken care of properly keeping in view the health issues faced by him.

Government advisors and officials of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services were making comments that were in bad taste. Mr. Naidu’s health was the government’s responsibility, it should see nothing happens to him, Mr. Kalyan added.