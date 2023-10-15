HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP’s attitude to Chandrababu’s health inhuman: Pawan Kalyan 

Pawan Kalyan said Chandrababu Naidu’s family was concerned for his well-being as he had been in jail for the last 35 days but the YSRCP leaders were ridiculing his plight

October 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan addressing the media. File

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan addressing the media. File | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said that the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) attitude to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s health was inhuman and sought courts’ intervention in the matter. 

ALSO READ
Shift Naidu to hospital for better treatment: Yanamala

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Naidu’s family was concerned for his well-being as he had been in jail for the last 35 days but the YSRCP leaders were ridiculing his plight besides making a mockery of his wife Bhuvaneswari and son Lokesh. 

The government must ensure that Mr. Naidu was taken care of properly keeping in view the health issues faced by him. 

Government advisors and officials of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services were making comments that were in bad taste. Mr. Naidu’s health was the government’s responsibility, it should see nothing happens to him, Mr. Kalyan added.

Related Topics

Jana Sena Party / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.