YSRCPP urges LS Speaker to act urgently on disqualification petition

VIJAYAWADA

24 June 2021 00:31 IST

Party says not desirable to let Ramakrishna Raju attend the House

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party (YSRCPP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to urgently act on the fresh petition being filed by them for disqualifying MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for alleged anti-party activities, stating it was not desirable to let him attend the House when he should be morally, legally and ethically out of it.

In a letter to the Speaker, Mr. Jagan, YSRCPP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy, party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha P.V. Midhun Reddy and chief whip Margani Bharat stated that the delay in dealing with earlier pleas to disqualify Mr. Ramakrishna Raju resulted in the people of Narsapuram being represented by a person who was not eligible to be an MP.

Besides, the delay was against the Supreme Court's judgement in K. Megha Chandra Singh V/s Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly wherein a three-month time was set for the disposal of such disqualification petitions.

The YSRCPP leaders said it was unfortunate that the Speaker had, far from acting on a disqualification petition filed 11 months ago, asked them to amend it now in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

Calling it a “clerical reply”, they said the issue should have been brought to their notice earlier and not after the completion of two Parliament sessions. However, a fresh petition would be submitted with all the requirements in the Speaker’s reply. The original disqualification petition was filed way back on July 3, 2020. The Speaker assured the YSRCPP of timely action but had not acted on it so far, they rued.