YSRCPP suggests JPC on MSP for crops

Vijayawada

29 November 2021 01:16 IST

Party seeks minimum support price for marine products, poultry

While welcoming the repeal of the three controversial farm laws, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) requested the Central government in the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on the eve of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament on Monday (November 29), to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to sort out the issues related to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops and make a legislation that guarantees MSP to farmers after consulting all the stakeholders in the first place.

The YSRC Parliamentary Party also sought the provision of MSP for marine products and poultry to help the huge number of distressed farmers in overcoming the crisis, as advised earlier by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the Centre had stipulated MSP for 23 crops only whereas the Andhra Pradesh government was giving MSP to 24 commodities in addition to those crops.

Accordingly, MSP should be fixed and the same given legislative backing to ensure accountability.

The fact that only 2.65 crore people in A.P. were covered by the National Food Security Act was taken to the notice of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal who represented the Centre in the all-party meeting, with an appeal to take steps on the basis of revised census in order to undo the injustice meted out to the State.

Caste census

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy further said the Centre had been requested to do a Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) which was crucial for uplifting the Backward Classes (BCs) as only some sections of the BCs were able to utilise various schemes and a larger number continued to be deprived of the benefits thereof under the prevailing circumstances.

Keeping it in view, the AP Legislature requested the Centre to conduct SECC in the changed scenario.

Besides, the YSRCPP appealed to the Centre to pass the 50% Women’s Reservation Bill in both Houses, and to approve the Disha Act (AP Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2019) to enable the State to better tackle the offences against women. The Centre was asked to facilitate the repayment of ₹6,112 crore which the Telangana power utilities owed to their counterparts in A.P. for power supplied by it post bifurcation.