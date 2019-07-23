YSRCP youth wing hails 75% job reservation for locals in industries

YSR Congress Party-Vizianagaram youth wing president Sangham Reddy Bangaru Naidu and senior leader Eshwar Kaushik hailed the government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local youth in industries. They said that it would help many youngsters to get jobs locally instead of going to faraway places for livelihood.

The party youth wing of held a meeting in Vizinagaram and urged the party activities to highlight the issue since many youngsters were migrating to metro cities leaving old parents here. “Reservation for BCs, SCs and STs in nominated posts will be a boon for them since those were neglected all these decades,” said Mr.Kaushik.

Party State commerce wing General Secretary Kantubhukta Tavita Raju said that establishment of permanent BC Commission would help backward classes in getting many benefits and resolve their grievances in a systematic way. He hoped that all the relevant Bills introduced in the State Assembly would be passed shortly.