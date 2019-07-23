Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP youth wing hails 75% job reservation for locals in industries

more-in

‘It will prevent youngsters from going to faraway places’

YSR Congress Party-Vizianagaram youth wing president Sangham Reddy Bangaru Naidu and senior leader Eshwar Kaushik hailed the government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local youth in industries. They said that it would help many youngsters to get jobs locally instead of going to faraway places for livelihood.

The party youth wing of held a meeting in Vizinagaram and urged the party activities to highlight the issue since many youngsters were migrating to metro cities leaving old parents here. “Reservation for BCs, SCs and STs in nominated posts will be a boon for them since those were neglected all these decades,” said Mr.Kaushik.

Party State commerce wing General Secretary Kantubhukta Tavita Raju said that establishment of permanent BC Commission would help backward classes in getting many benefits and resolve their grievances in a systematic way. He hoped that all the relevant Bills introduced in the State Assembly would be passed shortly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 9:24:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-youth-wing-hails-75-job-reservation-for-locals-in-industries/article28688343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY