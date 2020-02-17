YSRCP youth wing alleges misuse of funds in GGH in Kurnool

Members of the youth wing of YSRCP protested outside the Collectorate in Kurnool on Monday claiming that the public funds are being misused in the Government General Hospital(GGH).

The protesters said that a doctor has been resisting transfers for 12 years and he is being supported by the upper administration of the hospital. They added that the doctor has become a “shadow superintendent” as he is the one handling all the minor bills.

Apart from that, they claimed that when an RTI was filed seeking details on the use of funds, the administration requested ₹5,200 for the details. “It has been 60 days since a DD was made to the GGH, but the hospital is yet to respond,” a protester said.

They also demanded that an inquiry be made into the use of Aarogyasri funds, civil works tenders and nominated works at the hospital.