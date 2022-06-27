YSRCP won using money and muscle power, says BJP

Result suggests anti-incumbency in favour of BJP: Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Result suggests anti-incumbency in favour of BJP: Vishnuvardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy questioned Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on the YSRCP’s pre-poll claim of securing over one lakh majority in the byelection to the Atmakur Assembly constituency.

He said in spite of the “wily game plan” which the YSRCP had implemented by deploying a battery of its leaders, including Ministers, in Atmakur, the BJP managed to garner nearly 19,500 votes, suggesting that the anti-incumbency factor had worked in its favour to some extent.

The Minister should not talk about the BJP-Jana Sena alliance which was their internal affair, he stated.

In a press release on Sunday, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said Mr. Rambabu need not give any advice to the BJP, which weathered many storms, and insisted that there was no reason for the YSRCP to raise doubts about the BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

He alleged that the YSRCP had spent huge sums to secure the victory. But it should better be prepared as the tide was going to turn against it in the 2024 elections, he said.