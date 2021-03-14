Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP wins two municipalities in Kurnool

Kurnool YSRCP Mayoral candidate B.Y. Ramaiah wins with a majority of 2,066 votes. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM
Special Correspondent KURNOOL 14 March 2021 10:51 IST
Updated: 14 March 2021 11:30 IST

The YSR Congress Party wins Dhone and Atmakur.

The counting in two municipalities — Dhone and Atmakur — out of nine in Kurnool district is complete and the YSR Congress Party has won them both.

In Dhone, out of the 32 wards, candidates won unanimously in 25 wards where there was no polling.

Out of the seven wards where polling took place, six went to the YSRCP, one to CPI. Cumulatively, thus, YSRCP had 31, CPI had 1.

In Atmakur, the YSRCP won 6 wards out of nine, TDP won one, and Independents were victorious in two wards. Out of 24 wards in the Atmakur municipality, the YSRCP has won 21 (15 unanimous), TDP one, and Independents two.

Kurnool
Andhra Pradesh
