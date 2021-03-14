YSRCP wins two municipalities in Kurnool

KURNOOL

14 March 2021 10:51 IST

The YSR Congress Party wins Dhone and Atmakur.

The counting in two municipalities — Dhone and Atmakur — out of nine in Kurnool district is complete and the YSR Congress Party has won them both.

In Dhone, out of the 32 wards, candidates won unanimously in 25 wards where there was no polling.

Out of the seven wards where polling took place, six went to the YSRCP, one to CPI. Cumulatively, thus, YSRCP had 31, CPI had 1.

In Atmakur, the YSRCP won 6 wards out of nine, TDP won one, and Independents were victorious in two wards. Out of 24 wards in the Atmakur municipality, the YSRCP has won 21 (15 unanimous), TDP one, and Independents two.