ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP wins two MLC local body seats in erstwhile West Godavari

March 17, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - ELURU 

Mr. Srinivas has secured 481 votes while Mr. Raveendranath polled 460 votes

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress party candidates Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Raveendranath registered a thumping victory in the MLC elections in erstwhile West Godavari district, which has two MLC seats under the ‘local bodies’ category.

Mr. Srinivas has secured 481 votes while Mr. Raveendranath polled 460 votes. As many as 25 votes were declared ‘invalid’ among the total polled votes of 1,088. Independent candidate Veeravalli Chandra Sekhar got 122 votes. Three other independent candidates in the fray, Gorinku Dasu, Pasala Venkatachalam and Devarapalli Adamu, did not get any votes.

The counting was held in Eluru under the aegis of the School Education Commissioner and MLC Election Observer S. Suresh Kumar. Eluru District Joint Collector and Returning Officer P. Arun Babu handed over the winning certificates to the winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Eluru MLA Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and other YSRCP leaders celebrated the victory of the party candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US