YSRCP wins two MLC local body seats in erstwhile West Godavari

Mr. Srinivas has secured 481 votes while Mr. Raveendranath polled 460 votes

March 17, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - ELURU 

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress party candidates Kavuru Srinivas and Vanka Raveendranath registered a thumping victory in the MLC elections in erstwhile West Godavari district, which has two MLC seats under the ‘local bodies’ category.

Mr. Srinivas has secured 481 votes while Mr. Raveendranath polled 460 votes. As many as 25 votes were declared ‘invalid’ among the total polled votes of 1,088. Independent candidate Veeravalli Chandra Sekhar got 122 votes. Three other independent candidates in the fray, Gorinku Dasu, Pasala Venkatachalam and Devarapalli Adamu, did not get any votes.

The counting was held in Eluru under the aegis of the School Education Commissioner and MLC Election Observer S. Suresh Kumar. Eluru District Joint Collector and Returning Officer P. Arun Babu handed over the winning certificates to the winners.

Eluru MLA Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and other YSRCP leaders celebrated the victory of the party candidates.

