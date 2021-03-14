YSRCP wins 81% of wards in East Godavari

It bags all 10 ULBs while making a clean sweep of all 30 wards in Tuni

The YSR Congress Party has registered a sweeping victory in 81% of wards among the 268 in the 10 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the municipal elections in East Godavari district.

The total wards secured by the YSRCP are 218, including 35 where there was no contest while the TDP got 34 seats. The Jana Sena Party claimed victory in eight wards.

“The mandate in the ULB elections tells about the acceptance of the policies and welfare measures of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government across the State. Our governance is the sole factor in the historical victory,” B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna told The Hindu.

In Tuni municipality, the YSRCP won all the 30 wards, including 15 where elections were unanimous, leaving the rival TDP and Jana Sena Party in shock.

In Ramachandrapuram municipality, the hometown of Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, the YSRCP registered a thumping victory in 24 wards, including 10 unanimous. The TDP and JSP had to be content with one seat each while independents won two wards.

In Pithapuram, where TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh campaigned, the YSRCP bagged 20 wards. The TDP won six wards, the highest number of seats won by the party among all ULBs in the district. Independents won four wards in the civic body.

In the twin towns of Samarlakota and Peddapuram, the home ground of former Home Minister and TDP MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, the YSRCP won 55 wards. The TDP won four wards while one independent candidate emerged victorious.

In Mandapeta municipality, the YSRCP won 22 wards while the TDP bagged 7 among total 30. An independent bagged one ward.

In Konaseema, a bastion for JSP, the YSRCP claimed victory in the Amalapuram municipality with a record 18 wards while JSP secured six. The TDP bagged four seats and one went to an independent. Compared to the recent Gram Panchayat results, the YSRCP increased its hold in the Konaseema region in the ULBs election.

Nagar Panchayats

The YSRCP won all the three Nagar Panchayats where it bagged 48 of the 60 wards. It claimed 18 wards in Gollaprolu, 16 in Yeleswaram and and 14 Mummidivaram. The TDP won 12 wards in the three Nagar Panchayats.

Elections were not held for the two municipal corporations in the district. A legal battle over the merger of some gram panchayats with the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation stalled the polls here. In the case of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, the Council’s term is not over yet.