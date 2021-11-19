YSRCP wins 2 ZPTCs, 6 MPTCs in Krishna

VIJAYAWADA

19 November 2021 01:07 IST

TDP bags one ZPTC, one MPTC

The ruling YSRCP has won two out of three ZPTC seats and six out of seven MPTC seats in the elections held recently in Krishna district, according to the results announced by election authorities on Thursday.

YSRCP won the G. Konduru and Visannapeta ZPTC seats with a majority of 4,893 and 9,656 votes respectively while the TDP bagged the Pedana ZPTC seat with a majority of 658 votes.

The TDP won the Vanuduru MPTC seat in Mudinepalli mandal with a majority of 287 votes while the YSRCP bagged the other six MPTCs – Devaragunta of Nuzvid mandal, Chinnautapalli of Gannavaram mandal, Konakanchi of Penuganchiprolu mandal, Mudinepalli-2 of Mudinepalli manal, Parachivara of Nagayalanka mandal and Edara-1 of Agiripalli mandal.

The YSRCP candidates won with over 100 to 1,000 votes’ majority except in Edara-1 where the victory margin was 30 votes.

Krishna Collector J. Nivas said that the counting process went off peacefully. He monitored the counting centres via web casting.