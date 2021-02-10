Andhra Pradesh

‘YSRCP winning with thumping majority’

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the candidates supported by the YSRCP have been winning with thumping majority in first phase of gram panchayat elections.

He said YSRCP would win in 91 to 94% gram panchayats across the State and added that 1,383 gram panchayats were won by candidates supported by the YSRCP by 10 p.m.

He said the victory was due to the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 1:10:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ysrcp-winning-with-thumping-majority/article33796397.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY