YSRCP will win hands down: Minister

Kurnool

10 March 2020 01:10 IST

“We have already won all the 14 Assembly constituencies and two Parliamentary constituencies in Kurnool. We are confident that we will win over 90% of all the seats in the district,” said district in-charge and Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, Mr. Kumar said: “After 20 days, the results will tell if the people of the State are happy with the governance of YSRCP and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy or not.” Talking about the recent reduction in BC reservations, the Minister said the YSRCP would give an additional 10% reservation to BCs to keep their promise given to the community members.

“Can TDP do the same thing?” Mr. Kumar challenged. The Minister commended Mr. Jagan for bringing in a law to punish candidates who are distributing cash and liquor during elections. “This is a first-of-its-kind law to be brought in the State,” he said. Responding to the episode of Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA T. Arthur accusing party coordinator Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy of side-lining him, Mr. Kumar said: Like there are differences in a family, there are differences in politics too. But everyone of us works towards the same goal.”