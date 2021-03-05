YSRCP will win as it enjoys people’s trust, says Botcha

‘TDP cadre lost faith in Naidu’s leadership’

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has exuded confidence that the YSRCP will sweep the municipal elections that are scheduled to be conducted on March 10.

The spree of unanimous elections, at the end of withdrawal of nominations, in 571 of 578 wards across the State vouch for it, Mr. Satyanarayana told the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

He said that elections were being conducted to 2,794 wards spread across 75 municipalities and 12 municipal corporations.

“These elections are being held on party symbol. It is natural for the YSRCP to sweep the elections, as people trust the government and are satisfied with the good governance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

“The YSRCP government has been providing welfare schemes to all the eligible people, irrespective of their caste, religion, or party affiliation. In contrast, the TDP, during its term, had failed to fulfil even a single promise it made in the run-up to the 2014 elections. It is trying to cheat people again with false promises,” he said.

‘False propaganda’

The TDP leaders were resorting to false propaganda that the government was increasing property taxes, he alleged.

“The people will not be burdened with taxes, as the government is primarily focussing on public welfare,” he said.

“The TDP has no candidates to contest the elections as its cadre has lost faith in party president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership,” the Minister said.

The panchayat elections had proved that the YSRCP was the clear winner, and with people’s blessings the winning streak would continue in the municipal elections, he said.