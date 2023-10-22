HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YSRCP will win all seven Assembly seats in Chittoor, says Minister Peddireddi

October 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press meet in Chittoor on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy addressing a press meet in Chittoor on Sunday.

Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would sweep all the seven Assembly constituencies in Chittoor district in the 2024 elections.

The Minister, who is also the YSRCP’s Rayalaseema coordinator, was addressing a party meeting with the district MLAs; chairpersons and directors of various corporations; and senior party leaders here.

Later, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told the media that the party would not lose a single Assembly seat in Chittoor district. “We are holding the Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the event will cover one constituency each in the Rayalaseema districts. The yatra will begin on October 26. In Chittoor, it will be launched on November 2,” the Minister added.

He claimed that Mr. Jagan had fulfilled all the promises made to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. He alleged that the TDP had used the downtrodden communities as vote banks. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the yatra would also be held in north and coastal Andhra.

Replying to the question whether the YSRCP would win Kuppam Assembly constituency, the Minister said it was up to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu whether to contest or not from Kuppam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.