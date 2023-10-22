YSRCP will win all seven Assembly seats in Chittoor, says Minister Peddireddi

October 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Forests and Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday exuded confidence that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would sweep all the seven Assembly constituencies in Chittoor district in the 2024 elections.

The Minister, who is also the YSRCP’s Rayalaseema coordinator, was addressing a party meeting with the district MLAs; chairpersons and directors of various corporations; and senior party leaders here.

Later, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told the media that the party would not lose a single Assembly seat in Chittoor district. “We are holding the Samajika Nyaya Bus Yatra under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the event will cover one constituency each in the Rayalaseema districts. The yatra will begin on October 26. In Chittoor, it will be launched on November 2,” the Minister added.

He claimed that Mr. Jagan had fulfilled all the promises made to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities. He alleged that the TDP had used the downtrodden communities as vote banks. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the yatra would also be held in north and coastal Andhra.

Replying to the question whether the YSRCP would win Kuppam Assembly constituency, the Minister said it was up to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu whether to contest or not from Kuppam.