YSRCP will win all seats in Vizianagaram district, says MLC

April 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Penumatsa Suresh Babu on Tuesday said that the YSRCP would win all the Assembly seats and the lone Parliament seat in the district with a thumping majority in the 2024 general elections as the party was enjoying the support of all sections of the society.

Mr. Suresh Babu, who was given a second chance as the MLC recently, was given a rousing reception on the outskirts of Vizianagaram. As he was coming for the first time since his election to his native village Moida of Nellimarla mandal, his followers, and activists of the YSRCP received him at Y Junction and recalled his services to the party.

Mr. Suresh Babu said that all sections of the society were happy with the clean administration and effective implementation of welfare schemes launched by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. He said that he would strive hard to strengthen the party in the district.