YSRCP will win all constituencies in Palnadu district in 2024 elections, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

Many surveys conducted in Andhra Pradesh recently have suggested a massive victory of the YSRCP in 2024 elections, says party’s regional coordinator for coastal districts

August 24, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
YSRCP is poised to win 151 MLA seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections, says YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

YSRCP is poised to win 151 MLA seats in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections, says YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party regional coordinator for coastal districts V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has exuded confidence that the party will register victory in all the seven Assembly constituencies and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in Palnadu district in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the media at Narasaraopet on Thursday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy asserted that the YSRCP would repeat the success of 2019 elections in 2024 too and that the party was poised to wrest 151 MLA seats. “We are optimistic that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead the YSRCP for a second term in 2024,” he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that many surveys conducted in Andhra Pradesh recently had suggested a massive victory of the YSRCP.

“As the elections draw closer, the YSRCP is organising meetings at the Assembly, mandal and ward levels. Meetings will also be held at the village level, involving the party conveners, volunteers, and Gruhasaradhis,” he said.

The YSRCP MP accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary N. Lokesh of using abusive and provocative language to criticise the YSRCP leaders during public meetings. “Such behaviour is not good for a democratic society and it should not be tolerated,” he said.

He also alleged that the opposition leaders including BJP State president D. Purandeswari, CPI leader K. Narayana and others were reciting the script written by Mr. Naidu while criticising the YSRCP government.

