YSRCP will sweep to power in 2024 elections: Malladi Vishnu

July 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

YSR Congress Party MLA from Vijayawada Central Malladi Vishnu has categorically stated that his party will sweep to power in the 2024 elections.

Launching a scathing attack on TDP on Tuesday, he said the TDP and Jana Sena Party were tirelessly indulging in tarnishing the image of the government with their false narratives since day one after their humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections with an intention to mislead the people of the State.

While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is relentlessly working for the upliftment of cross sections of society, both the parties, along with the yellow media, are indulging in mud-slinging against the government with the sole intention of usurping power in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poverty in the State, which stood over 16% during the rule of TDP between 2014-19, has nosedived to below 6% during the four years of rule YSRCP. The ruling party, with its entire rank and file, is going to the doorsteps of the people and explaining the welfare and development programs being taken up by the State government under the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ program, he said.

He cautioned the people to distinguish between the two parties who are doing good for them and who is after power.

He also said that all the YSRCP MLAs are in constant touch with the people, and the question of their legal heirs contesting the ensuing elections doesn’t arise at all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.