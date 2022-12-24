YSRCP will sweep the Assembly elections in 2024 and bag all 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, reiterates Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 24, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday reiterated that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would sweep the 2024 Assembly elections by bagging all the 175 seats.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the people of the State to give his party another term, considering the “unique and corruption-free administration that has launched a plethora of welfare schemes.”

Addressing a public meeting at Pulivendula, after inaugurating the YSR APSRTC Bus Terminal, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was time to fight against the “rotten political system” unleashed by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu with the support of his “Dattaputrudu” (meaning Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan) and a few media houses.

“Though Pulivendula is witnessing rapid development, Mr. Naidu has resorted to the false campaign that there is no bus station here. It is like ignoring the glass that is 75% full of water and highlighting the space that is empty,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said though the State budget was the same during his rule and that of the TDP term, the government could initiate welfare schemes through both Direct Benefit Transfer and non-DBT, worth over ₹3 lakh crore in a span of more than three years.

Referring to the development works in Pulivendula, the Chief Minister said he was stunned at the progress achieved.

“I wondered whether I am in Pulivendula or some big city. The bus terminus here will serve as a role model,” he said.

The Chief Minister said construction of a teaching hospital would be completed by July 2023 and that the medical college would be ready by December next.

He said that works on the Handri Neeva and Galeru-Nagari projects in Kadapa district would be complete by December 2023, and steps would be taken to supply the water to the Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

Work on the integrated water grid for Pulivendula costing ₹480 crore would be launched by October 2023, in addition to completion of the underground drainage works in Pulivendula and Vempalle by that time.

The YSR Memorial Garden at Idupulapaya would be ready for inauguration by June 2023, he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said tenders for 10 out of 14 packages for the Bengaluru-Vijayawada six-lane Express Highway via Pulivendula, a ₹13,000-crore project, were ready. The ₹1,082-crore Muddanur-Gorantla Road works would be completed on a war-footing, he said.

Development works

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated ₹125-crore works under the Pulivendula Model Town project, which included beautification of the Vijaya Home and Kadiri Road junctions; laying of a 100-ft Kadiri Road; construction of a vegetable market and Rayalapuram four-lane bridge; construction of the Pulivendula bus station at ₹22.40 crore; UGD works at ₹50 crore; and garbage transfer station.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya and took part in special prayers.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church at Pulivendula on Sunday before leaving for Gannavaram.